After two decades of serving Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Mezcaleria Oaxaca, the first mezcal-focused bar in the U.S., has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 1.

The restaurant, a favorite of the late Anthony Bourdain, shared the news through its website and social media, citing the challenges posed by changes in Seattle’s landscape and local regulations.

Known for its authentic, chef-driven menu and extensive mezcal selection, Mezcaleria Oaxaca was celebrated for hosting exclusive dinners featuring renowned chefs and winemakers from Mexico. Over the years, the restaurant evolved to meet the needs of a changing city, but owners have decided the current operational climate is unsustainable.

"Over the years we have evolved through multiple reinventions of identity and interior — responding to a changing city and neighborhood," the restaurant said in its announcement. "The collision of the changing nature of Seattle and changing State, County and City regulations has made it untenable to continue to operate our efforts."

The restaurant gained notoriety not only for its food and drinks but also for its connection to Bourdain, who often quoted the establishment’s original postcard slogan, "no reservations," which was released at its 2003 opening.

In a heartfelt message to its patrons, Mezcaleria Oaxaca expressed gratitude for the support from the Capitol Hill community and Seattle diners over the years. The restaurant’s final weeks will allow patrons a last chance to enjoy its signature comida corrida, featuring a variety of tacos, ceviche, and churros.

Mezcaleria Oaxaca has been a staple of Seattle’s culinary scene since its opening, offering dishes like Tacos al Pastor and Ceviche de Aguachile alongside a wide selection of mezcal. The closure marks the end of an era for Capitol Hill, known for its vibrant food culture.

For more information and to visit before the restaurant’s final day, head to Mezcaleria Oaxaca’s website.

