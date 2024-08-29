Man shot in the head in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

A man was fatally shot in the head in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation and a search for the suspect.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Olive Ridge building near the corner of E Olive St. and 17th Ave. This area is about a block north of Trader Joe's.

Seattle police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

FOX 13's Nikki Torres spoke to the SPD's Public Information Officer, who reported that a man, possibly in his 50s, was shot in the head and died before emergency crews arrived.

The suspect has not been found, though officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

There is little information about the suspect at this point in the investigation, but authorities believe the shooter may be a woman.

Several police officers and K9 units are still at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.