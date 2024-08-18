Two vacant buildings in Seattle have gone up in flames within just two weeks. The fires come despite a new law passed in June aimed at demolishing dangerous derelict properties.

Back then, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said there were roughly 100 of these structures across the city in need of a takedown. Despite this, no demolitions have taken place since the ordinance passed.

The latest incident occurred in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, where a three-story building caught fire early Friday morning. The building, now surrounded by a security perimeter and hired guard, had been vacant for some time, according to neighbors.

The burned structure is one of three other empty derelict buildings in the same area. Neighbors tell FOX 13, these properties have been boarded and locked up for sometime, but that has not stopped people from entering anyway.

Dangerous conditions for firefighters

The fire on Capitol Hill’s Belmont Ave posed significant risks for the Seattle Fire Department. The building's roof was at risk of collapsing, making firefighting efforts particularly dangerous.

"We received multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and flames through the roof," said David Cuerpo of the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire officials have expressed concerns about the hazards these vacant structures pose, not only to first responders but also to nearby residents.

"It was super smoky," said Gabriella Bautista, who lives around the corner. "It was so big, the smoke--that it was all the way to Broadway."

City has not implemented new law

The Capitol Hill fire is part of a larger trend of fires in vacant buildings across Seattle. In 2023 alone, 130 empty structures have burned in the city. Despite the passage of a new ordinance giving the fire chief authority to order demolitions of such properties, there has been no action yet.

"We have not had to exercise the new legislation as of yet," explained Kristin Hanson, Public Information Officer with Seattle Fire. "Property owners have been cooperating with the City."

The new ordinance, passed by the Seattle City Council, was intended to prevent these buildings from becoming death traps. The law allows the fire chief to insist that negligent property owners demolish hazardous structures. If they refuse, the city has the authority to knock the buildings down and bill the owners.