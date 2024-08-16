Crews respond to Capitol Hill vacant building fire

Seattle fire officials are determining what caused a fire at vacant building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Friday morning.

Before 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a building near Bellmon Avenue and East Howell Street.

When crews arrived, a three-story vacant building was on fire.

The Seattle Fire Department had upgraded the fire to a 2-alarm response because the fire extended to the building behind the structure.

Officials also warned people to stay away from the area and asked area residents and businesses to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering.

Crews searched the building and it was all clear.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the vacant building's roof is at risk of collapse.

The start of the fire is not known and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

