Seattle police investigate pot shop crash-and-grab in Capitol Hill

Police are searching for several suspects who were involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at a pot shop in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a pot shop near the intersection of East Olive Way and East Howell Street.

Witnesses told arriving officers they saw multiple suspects enter the building before fleeing in two separate vehicles heading westbound.

Police ran the license plate of the vehicle left behind and discovered it had been reported stolen.

Investigators determined that up to seven suspects had taken various items from the shop. The business owner estimated the cost of repairing the building damage at $20,000 and reported approximately $20,000 worth of merchandise was also stolen.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the case to contact the SPD's non-emergency line at 206-325-5011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.