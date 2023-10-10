Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are searching for multiple suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Capitol Hill pot shop on Monday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a burglary near the corner of E Olive Way and E Denny Way at around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unreported red Hyundai crashed into the business. 

Authorities say the suspects, wearing black ski masks and black jackets, fled in an SUV-type vehicle that was waiting nearby. 

Police searched the area, but could not find anyone.

The SPD is still waiting to see the total amount of goods stolen from the business. 

This is a developing story.