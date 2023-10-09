Monroe PD: 2 arrested after chasing woman into WA State Patrol parking lot

article

Two men were arrested in Monroe on Friday, after reportedly chasing a domestic violence victim into the parking lot of a Washington State Patrol office.

A Monroe woman called police around 11 a.m. and said she was in her car trying to get away from her boyfriend, who was pursuing her in a red Mini Cooper with a passenger. She told authorities the 30-year-old man threatened suicide and violated a protection order she had filed against him.

She drove to the Washington State Patrol office, and he followed her to the parking lot, got out and started banging on her window to get in.

WSP troopers and Monroe Police officers arrived and tried to stop the suspect, who was back in his car with the 29-year-old passenger. Both refused to get out, so police conducted a high-risk stop.

After some 22 minutes, the passenger surrendered and was taken into custody. The driver refused to surrender for 53 minutes.

Monroe Police used ‘less-lethal’ projectiles to blast the suspect's window out, after which he immediately surrendered.

"The victim's resilience and bravery in seeking protection and safety underscores the importance of addressing domestic violence" said Monroe Police Chief Jeffrey Jolley. "We encourage any victims of domestic violence to seek help immediately."

Both men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for obstruction of law enforcement, and the driver was charged with attempting to elude police.

Authorities note the victim applied for a protection order, but it had not yet been served, so officers did not charge the suspect with violation of a protection order.