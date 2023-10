Everett police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. in front of the Everett Public Schools building.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Broadway exits from northbound I-5 are closed to investigate the crash.

Investigators told FOX 13 the victim is a man in his 70s and he was hit while trying to cross the road.

The investigation remains ongoing.