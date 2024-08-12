A Kent woman who says she overcame homelessness is now heartbroken after masked men broke into her Kent apartment and stole jewelry, electronics and sentimental items.

"It's unbelievable how they were in and out so fast and how much they actually got away with," said the burglary victim.

She didn't want to show her identity on FOX 13 but did direct us to her GoFundMe to help her replace her stolen belongings.

She says the burglary happened while she was at work on Monday, August 5 around 1 p.m.

"People like that are ruthless. You never know how crazy they can be; how dangerous they can be; just completely glad I wasn't home," said the victim.

More than a week after the burglary, police have not caught any suspects.

"I know there's been at least one tip where somebody has called an officer to let them know," said the victim.

She's hoping someone recognizes the man caught on her surveillance footage and will send tips to Crime Stoppers.

"Let somebody know who it was," said the victim. "Keep it from happening to someone else, because who knows next time somebody might be home, or it could end up even worse."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

