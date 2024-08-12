Miles Hudson, notoriously known as the "Belltown Hellcat," was arrested Monday on a $25,000 bench warrant issued by Renton Municipal Court, adding another layer to his already complex legal situation marked by charges of stalking, disclosing intimate images without consent (revenge porn) and previous incidents of reckless driving.

During Monday's pre-trial hearing, Hudson appeared in person dressed in a Nike hood and black puffer jacket, with his face fully visible this time. His legal team included his lawyer, Sheley Anderson, who attended remotely, and his public defender, Emma Rekart, who was present in person. The proceedings were overseen by Judge Seth Niesen, the same judge who issued the original conditions of release on July 27.

Motion to remove social media restrictions

A key issue discussed Monday was the motion filed by Hudson's public defender to remove restrictions on Hudson's social media activities. This motion was denied last week, likely due to the pending hearing.

Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," faced Judge Seth Niesen on Aug. 12, 2024, in Seattle, Wash., over two criminal cases.

Niesen thoroughly analyzed the constitutional aspects of the social media restrictions, explaining the legal requirements for imposing such limitations and balancing them against First Amendment rights. He referenced incidents from the police report where Hudson used his social media accounts during police stops.

"This court's order is squarely in compliance with this rule," Niesen said during the hearing. "He's free to post to alternative social media sites, to talk to the press. The order is constitutional. The defense's motion is denied."

Allegations of violating release conditions

The city filed a motion to revoke Hudson's release last week, citing several instances of Hudson allegedly attempting to bypass the conditions set by the court. Although the motion was denied, Hudson was required to appear in person for Monday's hearing.

The city requested the forfeiture of Hudson's previous bail amount of $5,000 and a "much higher" bail, arguing that Hudson had violated his release conditions. In response, Hudson's attorney, Rekart, argued there was no proof the images in question originated from Hudson's Instagram account or any account covered by the court's order. She suggested that a fan might have posted the video due to the case's high profile.

Niesen found no clear evidence that Hudson's activities on Instagram constituted a violation but rejected the defense's claim that someone else posted the content. He identified the Instagram account "not.srt.miles" as a continuation of Hudson's previous account and determined the "alone.miles" account violated the release conditions. "I know how this works," Niesen asserted.

Niesen, who appeared to be on his last straw with Hudson said, "I know how this works … I can't give you legal advice, but if you come in front of this court for a second violation, it will be very problematic."

As a result, Hudson's bail was forfeited on the domestic violence case, and a new bail amount of $15,000 was set.

The reckless driving traffic case now has the same social media restrictions as Hudson's domestic violence case. This means Hudson is not allowed to post on Instagram or Twitch, and is not allowed to operate his Dodge Charger on public streets. If anyone else posts on Hudson's Instagram or Twitch accounts or drives his Charger, Niesen said Hudson will be "on the hook" and will be taken into custody.

Additional legal matters

During Monday's hearing, Niesen also addressed Hudson's active $25,000 warrant from Renton, and Hudson was taken into custody on that warrant.

For the traffic case, Anderson requested a jury trial date after failing to reach an agreement with the city. The trial is scheduled for October. In the domestic violence case, Rekart requested a 30-day continuance, which Niesen granted. The next hearing is set for September.

Judge Niesen's closing remarks

Niesen directly addressed Hudson, emphasizing that he did not want to see Hudson in court again for violating release conditions. The judge's stern warning was a clear message about the seriousness of complying with court orders.

In his warning he said, "Comply with the court's order. I want you to have the opportunity to live the life you want to live. The technical things you are trying to do to get around my orders will not work."

