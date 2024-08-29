Shooting in Seattle's U District leaves teen injured
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the University District neighborhood.
The shooting happened near Northeast 52nd Street and 15th Avenue Northeast before 5 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim had already left and was taken to a nearby hospital in a private car.
According to police, there was a possible fight at a house party that spilled into the streets.
A suspect pulled out a gun and shot into the crowd.
Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the knee and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect left the scene and has not been located.
Police will continue to investigate the shooting.
