Shooting in Seattle's U District leaves teen injured

Seattle police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the University District neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Northeast 52nd Street and 15th Avenue Northeast before 5 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim had already left and was taken to a nearby hospital in a private car.

According to police, there was a possible fight at a house party that spilled into the streets.

A suspect pulled out a gun and shot into the crowd.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the knee and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene and has not been located.

Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

