Police search for suspect in UW attempted sexual assault

Police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted sexual assault outside a building on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Before 11:30 p.m., police said a man was reportedly responsible for an attempted sexual assault near Hutchinson Hall.

The man was described as being in his early 20s, thin, possibly bald, wearing a red top and green shorts.

According to the University of Washington's UW Alert blog, the person who reported the assault was not a UW student.

The suspect fled southwest but was not located.

Anyone who has more information or has seen the suspect is urged to call 911.

