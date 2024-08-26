Man found dead in Tacoma, homicide investigation launched

A homicide investigation was launched in Tacoma after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 11 a.m., officers responded to 21 South C Street for a report of a possible dead body.

When police arrived, they were directed to an unresponsive adult man. Medics arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

The TPD says this incident is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.