

Another teen has been arrested as Tacoma Police continue their investigation into a vehicle theft ring in the area.

In addition to the arrest of the person police believe to be the leader of the ring back on May 30, 2024, officers report 45 stolen cars can be traced back to the following five people arrested:

June 21, 2024: An 18-year-old in Parkland was charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Taking a motor vehicle without permission in the second degree.

Reckless endangerment.

Possession of a stolen firearm.

Carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

According to TCP, he was armed with a pistol at the time of his arrest, and two additional firearms were recovered during a search of his home.

June 28, 2024: A 16-year-old surrendered and was charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

July 10, 2024: A 16-year-old in Bonney Lake was charged with:

Taking a motor vehicle without permission in the first degree.

August 5, 2024: A 17-year-old in Fife was charged with:

Motor vehicle theft.

