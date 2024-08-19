Representatives with the Tacoma Pierce County Coalition say they have written a letter to the Department of Justice requesting a federal investigation into the Tacoma Police Department.

Eight community organizations came together to release the statement, saying there is "widespread excessive use of force and discriminatory policing," within TPD causing "disproportionate harm to Black residents and other marginalized communities."

Tacoma Urban League, the Tacoma branch of NAACP, Tacoma Ceasefire, among other groups, cite the Manny Ellis case from 2020 as a partial cause for requesting this external investigation into department practices.

Additionally, they say local efforts have failed, bringing them to this decision now. "We've tirelessly advocated for change with local authorities, but our recommendations have not been adequately implemented. The lack of accountability within TPD is deeply concerning," the Tacoma Pierce County Coalition statement read.

FOX 13 has reached out to Tacoma Police, but have not received a response as of Monday afternoon.

Just north of Tacoma, Seattle Police was just under federal oversight for more than a decade.

Featured article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Retired WA state ferries sold for $100,000 each, heading to South America

Kent man charged in violent attack near Seattle Great Wheel

Small business struggles: Ballard restaurant to close after building owner stops lease

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.