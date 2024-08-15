Tacoma residents oppose controversial plan to turn vacant church into affordable housing

Residents in the north end of Tacoma are speaking out over concerns about plans to convert an old church into shared housing for dozens of young adults.

Residents tell FOX 13 Seattle they’re concerned about increased traffic, noise, parking, and the quality of housing being offered.

"I have an understanding for the need for affordable housing and projects like that, but the concern I think is the volume that they’re proposing," said neighbor Adrienne Hibbert.

Hibbert lives across the street from the proposed project.

"They’re looking for 50+ folks to be in there," said Hibbert. "It’s not a huge building. It’s not a big corner. There’s a bike lane so there’s a lot of people coming and going."

The initial plan was to turn a vacant church at 2213 N Warner Street into shared housing for up to 51 people. Neighbors say the area is full of single-family homes and isn’t zoned for a project of this size.

Plans submitted to the city of Tacoma show:

The applicant requests a CUP to convert an existing church building into group housing for up to 51 residents in the R-2 Single-Family Residential Dwelling District. No additions to the existing building are proposed.

Proposed work includes:

Interior remodel to add 10 bedrooms, one apartment, a laundry room, and six bathrooms.

Construction of a new parking lot for 11 vehicles.

Landscaped yard space between the parking lot and North 24th Street, approximately 2,675 square feet (20 percent of the lot).

Installation of eight angled parking stalls in the right-of-way on North Warner Street.

Construction of two new curb ramps on the south side of the intersection of North Warner Street and North 24th Street.

New curb and gutter along the site frontage. • New sidewalk on the North Warner Street frontage.

Since the initial proposal, 109 people have offered public comment on the project. Many of them oppose the project.

"For me it almost seems like farming humans in the structure where it’s for profit," said neighbor Michael Martin. "When they’re talking about bunkbeds from $600 to $900, I guess I don’t understand how that’s considered affordable housing."

FOX 13 reached out to Amici House for comment but has yet to hear back.

Public documents obtained by FOX 13 show the permit is currently under review.

According to a city issued document, the city agreed that there is not enough space for that many people, stating:

"The Director notes these concerns and agrees that the proposed occupancy by 51 people is not compatible with the existing and planned use and density in the area. This is further discussed below and in Conclusion Three.

The Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code can impact how many people are allowed on the site, but not how many people are in a room. That is determined by the International Building Code."

Both sides have asked the city to reconsider the permit issued. According to a city spokesperson, a decision on the permit will be made on August 20th.

