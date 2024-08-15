Free vaccine clinics at King County back-to-school events

More than half of U.S. states are reporting "very high" levels of COVID-19 activity, according to the latest wastewater data from the CDC.

In Washington, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain lower compared to previous years. However, the State Department of Health (DOH) said the trend line for the summer months of June through August shows a slight uptick in the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations, particularly in July and early August. Officials with DOH said this indicates a minor increase in hospitalizations during the summer, though not reaching the peaks seen in earlier seasons.

Some families said they were also concerned about other viruses, like RSV and measles. To ease that concern and increase public health, local officials are providing back-to-school vaccine clinics throughout the region.

Auburn School District’s Welcome Back to School Event included a health and wellness clinic. Johnathan Barnes and his two children were one of the first families in line to get their vaccines up to date, a requirement for Washington students before school starts.

"It’s good to stay up on your health and your wellness. And with the shots, [my son] is able to start school. And it’s just good information," said Barnes.

Go Vax Kids is a mobile vaccine service, funded by a grant through Public Health – Seattle & King County. Through their partnership, Go Vax Kids provides free vaccines for all students in south King County, or kids who are uninsured, homeless, or recently migrated to the U.S. and don’t have a doctor.

"We want kids to get vaccinated, it prevents disease, and we want to keep kids up to date so that we don’t have outbreaks of preventable diseases like varicella or measles, and I think we’ve had some hepatitis outbreaks in the recent year," said Marissa Fitzpatrick, nurse and vaccine coordinator for Go Vax Kids.

Fitzpatrick said some families ask questions about COVID, as DOH reported the total number of COVID-19 deaths statewide has been gradually increasing throughout the summer. Officials said while the overall numbers are still low compared to previous years, there is a noticeable, steady rise in deaths, suggesting that despite the lower hospitalization rates, the severity for some patients remains a concern.

Fitzpatrick explained Go Vax Kids will be providing the new updated COVID vaccine once it’s available in September, but they also offer the current vaccine.

"We do have some of the 2023 for kids that have never been vaccinated or if they haven’t gotten their updated booster from last year," said Fitzpatrick. "If it doesn’t prevent the disease all together, it at least lessens the severity of it so kids aren’t getting as sick as they would have otherwise."

Fitzpatrick said an important part in the care Go Vax Kids provides is meeting families where they are to increase accessibility to care. The mobile vaccine service has a list of dates and locations on its website for free vaccines for children ages 18 and under.

"Often times the pediatricians offices have month-long or two-month long waits to get in for a vaccine appointment," said Fitzpatrick. "We can reach people who normally wouldn’t be able to get to a doctor or a clinic and take care of it."

The county health department also has a list of vaccine clinics available this month, including during back-to-school events at Federal Way High School on August 16 and at Kent Library on August 17.

