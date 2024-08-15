Lake Stevens student sues school district for ‘protecting’ alleged sexual abuser

A Lake Stevens High School student is suing the school district for failing to protect her from a former teacher accused of grooming and sexually abusing students.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported that 55-year-old Mark Hein was arrested in Jan. 2023 on two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Hein had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 2022, and just days after his arrest, a city prosecutor moved to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning no further lawsuits could be filed in the case.

While the charges were dropped shortly after, it was not without prejudice, and Hein remained at the school until his resignation in Aug. 2024.

The plaintiff, Kalynn Taber, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, filed a lawsuit against Lake Stevens School District for "repeated failures" to protect students from grooming and sexual misconduct, claiming that school officials failed to make mandatory reports to police, to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), or even follow their own internal policies.

Hein worked as a teacher and coach at Lake Stevens High School from 2003 to 2024, and the lawsuit alleges that during his nearly 20-year tenure, he "routinely targeted and sexually groomed his female students," including Taber — and that the school district took no steps to protect their students.

"Every allegation of suspected abuse made to school administration must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. At the barest of minimums, a report must be made to the proper authorities and to OSPI. Lake Stevens School District is a repeat offender of failing to uphold this promise to the community. It ends today," said Maridith Ramsey, Taber's attorney. "Kalynn Taber’s willingness to come forward is a powerful reminder that victims of sexual abuse are not alone. Her courage inspires hope and sends a clear message that perpetrators will be held accountable."

Ramsey says Hein was earning roughly $119,000 per year while on administrative leave during the sexual misconduct investigation.

Following the lawsuit being filed Thursday, the Lake Stevens School District issued this statement:

"We are aware of the social media discussions about a lawsuit against our district. We recognize the public interest in this matter, and take all concerns very seriously. Our district is deeply committed to maintaining a secure learning environment, with comprehensive policies and procedures to protect every student. While we are committed to transparency, the litigation does not allow us to disclose further details about this matter. Thank you for your understanding."

