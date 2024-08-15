DEA in Seattle warns of cocaine mixed with fentanyl after overdose deaths

The last federal defendant arrested during Operation New Day, which targeted the open-air drug market at 12th and Jackson and 3rd and Pine in 2023, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that 56-year-old Cuong Quoc Cao was found guilty of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Agents photographed Cao making hand-to-hand drug sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and heroin while armed with a pistol. His arrest is part of a larger effort that has so far resulted in the federal convictions of six defendants.

"Operation New Day was a proactive measure to dismantle drug trafficking networks that have plagued our communities," said DEA Special Agent in Charge David Reames. "By targeting individuals who are at the forefront of these illegal activities, we hope to create a safer environment for residents."

This crackdown is a precursor to the recently announced Operation Red Rose, which was detailed during a press conference in June. The DEA, in collaboration with Seattle Police, traced a street-level purchase of methamphetamine back to the Sinaloa cartel and further to drug suppliers in Colombia.

DEA and SPD executed search warrants in Western Washington simultaneously with the operation in Colombia. A video released by the General of the Colombian National Police showcased the operation's success in taking down producers, distributors, retailers, and money launderers.

"Here in Western Washington especially, we're focused on the Sinoloa cartel's connection to the fentanyl and methamphetamine traffickers," said Reames. "Not a week goes by when we don't seize multiple pounds of highly pure methamphetamine."

In terms of impact, the King County overdose deaths data dashboard indicates a slight decline in fatalities this year, with 650 people having died from drug overdoses compared to 801 during the same timeframe last year.

Some would credit the increased availability of Narcan to treat overdoses as one reason for fewer deaths.

Reames also said that by ripping out the drug pipeline by the root, it creates an ebb in the flow of drugs to Western Washington.

"Hopefully, it makes it harder for a period of time so they can reevaluate their circumstances and maybe get help, maybe stop needing drugs in the future," he said.

One recent concern is the increase in overdose deaths related to cocaine mixed with fentanyl. "If you put fentanyl, which is highly addictive, into cocaine, you are going to get a user addicted to that source," he explained. "It could be as simple as that."

The DEA in Seattle is also observing a rise in the trafficking of fentanyl powder, which poses greater risks as it can be easily mixed with other drugs, making them more lethal.

"I've been doing this 26 years and this is the most frightening thing I've seen," he said. "With powder fentanyl we are seeing purities rising into the 80 and 90 percent in which 2 milligrams is a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl."

Reames recently presented "What Every City Leader Needs to Know About Fentanyl", a version of the One Pill Can Kill Presentation, to mayors and city leaders from throughout Washington state at the Association of Washington Cities Conference in Vancouver, Washington.

He says the DEA in Seattle has launched a new outreach program called Operation Engage, which aims to educate communities about the dangers of drug use.

DEA Agents and outreach specialists will be visiting schools, tribal communities, and local events. A notable event will feature the DEA's Hummer, seized from a drug dealer and wrapped with a "One Pill Can Kill" message, at Liberty Park in Renton on August 18.

As the community continues to battle the effects of the opioid crisis, officials emphasize the importance of education and prevention in reducing drug-related harm.

