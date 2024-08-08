Suspected leader of WA drug ring, 3 conspirators arrested

Authorities arrested a 37-year-old Everett man suspected of masterminding a drug distribution ring in the North Sound for several years.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office identified and arrested Mikel Escandon-Tibillin following a months-long investigation that began in May 2024.

In May, investigators had been monitoring 34-year-old Austin Grimme of Bellingham, who they suspected of drug and gun trafficking. They conducted a traffic stop after he met with some others, where they seized three ounces of what they believed was fentanyl-laced powder.

Authorities served a search warrant at Grimme's home, where they recovered a 3D printer that they say was used to manufacture automatic firearms. Grimme was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and manufacture of undetectable firearm.

Through Grimme, investigators learned of a distribution ring which implicated Escandon-Tibillin as its leader.

Later in the investigation, two people became persons of interest — 22-year-old Washington Ruiz Bomboza and 26-year-old Edwin Vite Delgado — and detectives observed their suspected drug trafficking activity "during regular trips to Whatcom County."

Escandon-Tibillin was eventually identified as the suspected leader, and learned the distribution ring acted like a "dispatcher service."

Detectives made two controlled purchases in June and July, which they say confirmed the involvement of Escandon-Tibillin, Bomboza and Delgado.

During a meeting between Escandon-Tibillin and Bomboza in a parking lot in Bellingham, investigators ambushed and arrested them. Escandon-Tibillin was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, leading organized crime and money laundering. Bomboza was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.

"In recent years there has been an increase in drug trafficking organizations operating in Whatcom County," stated Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell Tanksley. "These organizations often use a "dispatcher" type model that utilizes regional stash houses to send drug runners to Whatcom County and other destinations to distribute illegal narcotics. The Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force partners with local and federal agencies to combat these groups to make the biggest impact on preventing the flow of these dangerous drugs to our communities."

Law enforcement then served search warrants on two Everett apartments linked to the investigation. Inside, they found 24 lbs of cocaine or fentanyl-laced powder, 32 lbs of fentanyl-laced pills, 12 lbs of meth, three pounds of heroin and more than $60,000 in suspected drug money.

During the search, authorities arrested Delgado for possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance. A woman was also in one of the apartments, 26-year-old Katerin Arangura-Arangure, who was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, and money laundering.

Investigators then added additional counts of possession with intent to deliver to Escandon-Tibillin and Bomboza's charges.

