Father, son charged in death of Evergreen State College student: Docs

Two contractors have been charged in the death of an Evergreen State College student, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Dec. 2023.

Evergreen student Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, died from carbon monoxide in on-campus housing, and the exposure also sent two other students and a campus police officer to the hospital. Father and son contractors Frank and Brett McCutcheon each face a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

The charges against the contractors come four months after Washington State Patrol's investigation concluded that Rodriguez’s death was preventable.

In the eight months following the incident, the unit has remained unused.

Washington state troopers were called to campus on Dec. 11. A three-month investigation revealed Rodriguez's cause of death, finding that a thankless water heater was installed incorrectly. It had been put in by Frank and Brett of Olympia Sheet Metal.

"Exhaust piping was not sealed and properly connected," according to court documents, letting carbon monoxide — a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas — seep into the living area.

A forensic engineer was called in to investigate. His report calls the father and son’s work "negligent installation," and notes it "introduced over 20 times the acceptable limit of carbon monoxide," causing Rodriguez’s death.

Prosecutors say while the son, Brett, is a certified contractor with nearly 3,300 hours logged in HVAC and refrigeration, his father, Frank, is not currently certified.

Following the charges, Evergreen State College President John Carmichael shared a message with students and faculty, writing:

"We know that news like this opens unhealed wounds. We, as a community, are committed to supporting each other and ensuring that student safety is at the forefront of our operations."

Evergreen officials say they’ve updated their fire and life safety system protocols. Training is planned in case of after-hours emergencies and $1 million has been allocated to address housing and other issues.

FOX 13 News reached out to Olympia Sheet Metal, but they have not returned our inquiry as of publication.

Frank McCutcheon appeared before a judge on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty. Frank was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with his son regarding the case, and no handling of work involving carbon monoxide. No bail has been ordered.

Brett's arraignment was pushed back to Sept. 3, where he is expected to appear.

