Chateau Ste. Michelle, a cornerstone of Washington's wine industry since its inception in 1976, is embarking on an ambitious redevelopment project to enhance its property.

The winery, known for its world-class wines and renowned experiences, is set to evolve into a modern, multi-faceted destination.

The announcement on Wednesday comes as part of Chateau Ste. Michelle’s commitment to expanding its offerings and deepening its connection with the community. Over the past five decades, the winery has grown from a local pioneer into an internationally recognized brand. Its current amenities include private tastings, summer concerts and unique experiences, all designed to enrich visitors' experiences.

The new plans aim to build upon the winery’s rich history while introducing innovative elements to the property.

While specifics are still in development, the vision includes retaining the historic Chateau and buildings, ensuring the preservation of its heritage. The redevelopment will also incorporate a range of new features, such as a hotel, restaurants, boutique shops and potentially residential homes along the property's perimeter.

"We are excited to share that we are starting the process to reinvest in our Woodinville property to evolve Chateau Ste. Michelle as a modern, multi-faceted winery destination," said Katie Briggs, guest services manager at Chateau Ste. Michelle, in an email. "Woodinville is our home for good!"

The winery is currently in the preliminary stages of planning and will be working with the city of Woodinville and local developers to finalize its vision. While details are still under wraps, Chateau Ste. Michelle plans to offer a preview of the revamped property to its members and guests once the plans are finalized.

In the meantime, the winery invites visitors to continue enjoying its existing offerings, including its grounds, concerts and wines.

For more information and updates on the development, visit Chateau Ste. Michelle’s website.

