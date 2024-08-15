Wildfire near Hood Canal funnels smoke through Olympic National Forest

Mt. Jupiter is burning, with smoke spreading through the Olympic National Forest and down to the banks of Hood Canal.

Local fire crews, working alongside the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are trying to contain the growing blaze now threatening homes in the Duckabush area. The fire, first discovered around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night, has already scorched four acres.

The Brinnon Fire Department reports that containment efforts are focused on creating fire lines along the backside of homes in Duckabush, with the help of heavy machinery on the ground and helicopters overhead.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Brinnon Fire Department)

Authorities are urging non-visitors to keep out of the area. People are also asked to avoid Lake Cushman, as aircraft are collecting water for firefighting efforts.

Locals working in the area tell FOX 13 Seattle that the smell of smoke is inescapable.

The wildland fire, which was reported as "slowly creeping" as of Wednesday night, has prompted warnings for local residents to be prepared for potential evacuation. Around 140 people live in this area, with approximately 100 homes at risk.

A burn ban remains in effect as fire crews continue their efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

