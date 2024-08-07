The Pioneer Fire has spread across 36,763 acres northwest of Lake Chelan, with containment at 12%, according to the latest update from fire officials on Tuesday.

Located 31 miles northwest of Chelan, the wildfire, which started June 8 and is human-caused, remains under investigation. There are 756 personnel battling the fire amidst challenging summer weather conditions.

"These are the sort of days fire makes big moves in Washington," said Fire Behavior Analyst Dan O’Connor from CAIMT 15.

High winds and dry conditions led to increased fire activity on Monday. Crews worked on prepping lines along Stehekin Ranch Valley Road and High Bridge Camp as the fire pushed into the community of Stehekin through the Purple and Imus Creek drainage overnight. However, firefighters successfully held the fire within 100 feet of several structures using preestablished control lines.

Pioneer Fire in Chelan County, Washington. (Inciweb)

With most of the current fire settled in older burn scars, the significant flare-ups are around Purple Creek and above Stehekin.

The firefighting teams are focusing on the northern end while keeping a watch on the potential for rolling out and active flanking in the Purple and Imus Creek drainage. Steep terrain in the Prince Creek area holds scattered heat pockets from residual fuels. Anticipated northerly winds could increase the risk of fire spread, including potential tree torching and uphill runs.

Evacuations at levels 1, 2, and 3 are still in place around the Pioneer Fire. For more details on the evacuations, residents can check Chelan County Emergency Management's map.

A look at Pioneer Fire evacuation notices as of Aug. 7, 2024. (Chelan County Emergency Management)

Area forest closures include sections of the North Cascades National Park and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to the fire's proximity. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in place, with strict prohibitions against unauthorized drone activity.

Wildfire smoke to create hazy skies

FOX 13 meteorologists say smoke from fires burning in Eastern Washington and Canada could sweep into Western Washington, blocking some amount of the solar radiation getting to the surface.

Related article

Most of the wildfire smoke Thursday and Friday will be in the high levels of the atmosphere, but at least a little haze could infiltrate the lower levels, too. At the current moment, we're not forecasting a significant impact on air quality. However, those with respiratory sensitivities (e.g. those with asthma, COPD or COVID-19) might feel some health impacts during this two-day stretch - especially if they are exercising outdoors. Make sure to check the forecast on a daily basis this week to get the latest scoop on smoke and air quality. Smoke forecasting is challenging and is highly subject to change day-to-day.

Slightly smoky skies are forecast in Seattle Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some of the haze may linger on Saturday, but a stronger westerly push beginning Sunday should shove any remaining haze back into Eastern Washington.



There may be isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Cascades during the afternoons Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.