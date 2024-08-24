Port of Seattle, Sea-Tac Airport experiencing web system outages

Flights are delayed and canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday as the Port of Seattle deals with internet and web systems outages.

Transportation authorities urged passengers traveling at the airport on August 24 to check in with their airlines for latest information related to their flights. They say the outages are impacting some systems at the airport.

So far, 69 flights have been delayed and six have been canceled at the airport, according to FlightAware.

