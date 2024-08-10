Hundreds of flights are delayed and multiple have been canceled on Saturday coming in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport amid both equipment issues and low visibility conditions in Western Washington.

FlightAware map shows exceptional conditions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Saturday as fog and smoke cause air visibility issues.

As of 1:30 p.m., FlightAware reports 441 flights have been delayed at the airport today, and four have been canceled.

By Saturday afternoon, the airport was experiencing arrival delays averaging one hour and four minutes. Departing delays were averaging around half an hour.

Airport officials announced they were using a different runway to get around the issues causing delays for passengers.

