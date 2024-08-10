Seattle woke up to cloudy, overcast skies Saturday morning. Hazy sunshine will follow this afternoon. Thankfully, there will be very few impacts on air quality from the smoke.

Noticeably cooler weather will last from Sunday through at least Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This morning felt more like autumn than summer! A cozy blanket of clouds hovered over much of Western Washington. Ultimately, these clouds will lift - giving way to plentiful sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures cool to the 70s in Seattle Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: there will still be smoke across the region. The good news is that most of the smoke will be higher in the atmosphere. Only a little haze is making its way closer to the surface. As a result, we expect air quality to only drop to "moderate" readings in Western Washington. This means there's a moderate health impact on vulnerable populations including those with respiratory sensitivities.

Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s in the greater Seattle region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you have asthma, COVID-19, COPD or are pregnant, I'd consider checking air quality levels before doing vigorous outdoor activities today.



Worse air quality is forecast in Central and Eastern Washington due to ongoing wildfires.



Below is a screenshot of air quality from earlier this morning. Here are links to more resources: https://pscleanair.gov/



https://enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/mobile/

Air quality will be at "moderate" levels for parts of Puget Sound Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, there's a low chance for lightning over the Cascades. Near Yakima, there's a better potential for lightning. This is elevating the threat of fire danger. Gusty conditions from thunderstorms can fuel fires as well. A Red Flag Warning is posted just west of Yakima.

Light smoke is possible near the surface Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Far less smoke is expected Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow, any leftover haze will be pushed into Eastern Washington thanks to an increase in winds from the west. You can plan on cooler and cloudier weather Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday, air quality should remain good for the most part. Early clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.

Much cooler weather is on the way for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone