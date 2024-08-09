article

Two people in Island County have come into contact with a rabid bat, with one receiving care following a bite.

Now, county health officials are issuing a public alert reminding people to exercise caution around the animals and islands.

One Whidbey Island resident noticed a large brown bat outside their home on August 1. The bat was taken in to the county's public health office and tested positive for rabies.

A second Island County resident received a small bite from the bat and was exposed to rabies. They are receiving treatment for the exposure and doing well, according to Island County Public Health.

The Washington State Department of Health offers the following tips for avoiding exposure to rabies:

• Do not touch or handle wild animals, especially bats, and teach your children never to touch or handle bats, even dead ones;

• Have your children tell an adult if they find a bat at home, at school, or with a pet. If you see a wild animal, leave it alone;

• Report wildlife observations or ill or dead animals to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

• Do not feed wild animals or try to keep them as pets;

• Keep bats out of your living space by bat-proofing your home.

• Protect your pets and yourself by getting them vaccinated against rabies on a schedule recommended by a veterinarian. Dogs, cats, and ferrets are required to be up to date on the rabies vaccine in Washington state.

