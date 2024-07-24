'It was beyond torched': WA nonprofit loses $250k of farming equipment in fire

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of hydroponic farming equipment was destroyed on Whitbey Island Friday. The equipment was recently donated to Black Seed Farms and is worth $250,000.

Black Seed Farms, according to its website, is a local nonprofit that operates under its parent organization, Modest Family Solutions (MFS).

Part of MFS’s mission is to teach BIPOC youth about their ancestral and agricultural roots. Black Seed Farms is an extension of the organization.

"We wanted a place where BIPOC youth could come out and experience that connection to the land and the growing methods and ancestral practices without any barriers," said Adasha Turner, founder and CEO of both MFS and Black Seed Farms.

Turner told FOX 13 the new equipment was set on fire within hours of its delivery.

"It was beyond torched," said Turner. "It melted into the gravel. It was like an explosion on the side of a shipping container. It was so hot it melted the contents inside the container."

Investigators with the Island County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the fire, but so far an official cause hasn’t been determined.

Turner believes it was arson.

"We’re just farmers," she said. "We’re just trying to grow food and promote food sustainability. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt our mission."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay to replace the equipment that was destroyed. It’s already raised more than $60,000.

"I’m being humbled right now," Turner said. "Right now, I need to forgive and have space for this."

Turner said the grand opening for the farm is delayed until equipment can be replaced. A community cleanup is planned for this weekend.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call The Island County Sheriff’s Office at 360-678-4422 .

