Kirkland man arrested in New Hampshire for homicide of 7-year-old girl

Police in Bow, New Hampshire have arrested a Kirkland man in connection to the death of a 7-year-old girl.

The suspect was identified as a 22-year-old Kirkland man who recently moved from the Seattle area to New Hampshire.

According to Kirkland Police, a 7-year-old child that was under the care of the suspect was brought to EvergreenHealth Medical Center on April 11 with no pulse and signs of abuse.

The girl was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where it was determined she had an acute traumatic brain injury.

She later died from her injuries on April 17. Three months later, the King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's cause of death as homicide.

The U.S. Marshals, Bow Police, and detectives from the Kirkland Police arrested the suspect at a hotel near Concord Wednesday morning.

The suspect is being held without bail in New Hampshire and faces second-degree murder charges. He will be arraigned Thursday in the 6th Circuit District Division Concord Court and will later be extradited to Washington state.

