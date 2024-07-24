DUI driver arrested after smashing into trooper's vehicle in Marysville

A driver was arrested for DUI after they crashed into a Washington State Patrol cruiser on I-5 in Marysville Wednesday morning.

According to the WSP, the incident happened at around 2:18 a.m. on northbound I-5 at milepost 197, just south of SR-528.

Washington State Patrol troopers investigate after a DUI driver smashed into the back of trooper's vehicle in Marysville. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

Authorities say the trooper had parked on the shoulder to inspect a disabled vehicle when another driver smashed into the back of his cruiser.

Neither one was injured.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The two right lanes were blocked while detectives processed the scene.

