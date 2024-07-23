Police seek prolific theft suspect in Pierce County, reselling stolen equipment

Fircrest Police are asking for your help to find a prolific thief wanted for multiple crimes.

Nikolay Nikolayvich Laskovtsov, 39, has multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Pierce County prosecutors have charged him with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Those charges stem from the theft of a $100,000 tractor from the Fircrest Golf Club in Feb. 2024.

After our story first aired showing the suspect in a white pickup truck stealing the tractor, detectives said they got a Crime Stoppers tip that it was for sale on Offer Up under a post titled, "Let's make a deal."

The photos posted with the listing clearly show the golf course in the background. Additionally, an investigation revealed that Laskovtsov was seen by witnesses loitering in the parking lot of the golf course in the days leading up to the theft. Detectives say he took photos of the tractor and posted it for sale before he stole it.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Fircrest Police)

Police also located surveillance video from a business park from the night the tractor was stolen, and it appeared to show Laskovtsov and an unidentified man towing it to store on the property. Detectives searched the area, but it was already gone.

In addition to the above charges, Laskovtsov also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. This warrant stems from an incident in a housing development on March 1.

Authorities were called to the scene after a side door had been forcibly opened, resulting in damage to the door frame and bracket. Further investigation revealed that 26 breaker switches had been cut out of an electrical panel and stolen. Surveillance video captured a suspect and the vehicle they fled in.

Later, police found that vehicle in the area with Laskovtsov in the back seat. However, he managed to escape on foot, leaving behind the stolen circuit breakers. Another individual in the vehicle informed deputies that Laskovtsov had offered them drugs and money to drive him around.

He also has active warrants from an incident on April 29, 2021.

Troopers say Laskovtsov evaded law enforcement during a traffic stop by providing a false name and then speeding away. The pursuing trooper decided to terminate the chase for safety reasons. However, Laskovtsov proceeded to race off, reaching speeds of 70 to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. He ran a red light and failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn, ultimately crashing into a fence on the other side of the intersection.

Laskovtsov fled the scene on foot.

When the trooper later contacted the individual with the name Laskovtsov had given them, that person told investigators that the defendant was a former family friend involved in drug-related activities. The trooper forwarded the case to Pierce County prosecutors after confirming Laskovtsov's identity through photographs.

He was charged with attempting to elude police and making false statements to a public servant.

Laskovtsov is approximately 155 pounds and stands 5'7" inches tall.

If you spot him, please call 911 immediately. If you know where he is staying or where to find him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County via text through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will never be asked to give your name.

