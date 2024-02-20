$100k John Deere tractor stolen from Fircrest golf course

article

Fircrest Police and the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force are asking for your help to find a stolen John Deere tractor with a new bucket in the front and an aerifier on the back. The cost to replace it is roughly $100,000.

The bucket arm says 440R on the side and is brand new. The aerifier is a Verti-drain brand on the back.

The thieves were driving a White 1999-2007 4-door F-250 or 350 White over Black pickup truck with a sunroof and light bar on the roof and front bumper.

The trailer had no license plate and the camera did not get a plate number on the truck.

A witness says there were two people in the truck.

The thieves stole the tractor at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 from the Fircrest Golf Club on Regents Boulevard.

If you spot the truck or the tractor, call 911.

If you know who the suspects are, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).