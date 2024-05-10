Kirkland Police put an end to a week-long crime spree after apprehending two 16-year-olds, with one now likely facing a long list of charges.

On May 1, Kirkland Police responded to reports of two people trying to steal a car near 3rd Street and 9th Avenue in the Norkirk neighborhood.

Police say they were able to arrest two 16-year-old suspects, a boy and girl, after a foot pursuit. They were booked into the King County Youth Center for attempted motor theft, second-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a police officer.

The 16-year-old boy was also charged with second-degree theft on suspicion of stealing thousands of vape products from a Totem Lake business earlier that day.

Police say both suspects were released from custody after judicial review due to the non-violent nature of the arrest offenses.

Related article

In the following days, the male suspect became a suspect in a significant crime spree in the Kirkland area, including a gas station robbery, a weed shop burglary, an attempted burglary of a second weed shop, possession of two stolen vehicles, organized retail theft, and attempting to elude police.

On the night of May 5, police say the teen drove around the Kirkland Police Department's parking lot in a stolen vehicle, baiting officers into chasing him by driving in circles and honking his horn.

When officers responded, the vehicle fled. Due to suspicion of the teen's involvement in violent crimes, officers were authorized to chase the vehicle.

Officers eventually performed a PIT maneuver and disabled the suspect vehicle. Police say the two 16-year-olds, both the boy and girl, were arrested again after a short foot pursuit.

The boy remains in custody for his potential involvement in the crime spree. The girl was placed on electronic home monitoring.

Kirkland Police thanked the Redmond Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

'My daughter could have died': Thurston Co. middle school student attacked in video

T-Mobile Park urges transit use amid President Biden's Seattle visit

Northern Lights likely to be visible in Seattle this weekend. Here's when to see them

Crash on SR 7 in Spanaway leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.