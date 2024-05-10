Crash on SR 7 in Spanaway leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

A driver is dead after a crash Friday morning on State Route 7 in Spanaway.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes, south of 176th Street South.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, multiple cars were involved in the collision.

Investigators said a driver hit a truck that was stopped at an intersection, which caused a chain reaction of events. Two cars and a semi-truck were also involved in the collision.

(Washington State Patrol)

The causing driver of the crash died. Investigators said the driver was a man, but his identity has not been released.

Dattilo also said one person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by this terrible crash," Dattilo posted on X.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was also at the scene. The crash blocked all northbound lanes, but the road reopened around 9:45 a.m.

