2 arrested after police chase from Bellevue to Kirkland

Two suspects were arrested on Friday after a stolen car chase spanning from Bellevue to Kirkland.

According to authorities, Bellevue Police attempted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Tahoe at Factoria Mall. The SUV had "fraudulent operating trip permits," and police later learned was reported stolen from Tukwila.

Police say the Tahoe sped off northbound onto I-405, and several patrol cars were called in to pursue.

The chase continued into Kirkland, and police there located the car parked at a Shell gas station at Fourth St and Central Wy. Officers opted to not detain one of the suspects, who was gassing up the car, believing he could easily get to the wheel and escape again.

Police instead tried spike strips to disable the car, but the suspects swerved around it and drove over a median, then blew past officers.

The suspects got away from police, but several witnesses phoned 911 to report a Tahoe speeding by.

Police were able to track the stolen SUV to Waverly Beach Park, which had been abandoned, but found two suspects in the park bathrooms nearby.

Both suspects were arrested — a 22-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

Officers searched the SUV and found stolen mail, a $3,000 cashier’s check from a person in Kirkland, state-issued IDs, credit cards and checks from people in Kentucky and Washington.

Both suspects face charges of obstruction and second-degree identity theft. The woman was also charged with second-degree taking a vehicle without permission. The man faces additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without permission, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.