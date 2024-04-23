AMBER Alert issued for child after double homicide in West Richland, WA

Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for a man accused of a double homicide and the abduction of his 1-year-old child.

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Washington and Oregon following the suspected kidnapping by 40-year-old Elias Huizar, who is also believed to have killed his ex-wife and girlfriend in separate incidents.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Huizar and the young child, Roman Huizar. It comes in the wake of a lockdown at Wiley Elementary School in West Richland, due to a deadly shooting which took place nearby at around 3:20 p.m. on April 22.

Roman Huizar and Elias Huizar. (Washington State Patrol)

Authorities confirmed the woman’s death outside the school building. None of the students were harmed during the incident, which police described as an isolated event indicating that the shooter knew the victim.

During a search of the suspect's residence, another body was discovered inside. The Washington State Patrol has identified both deceased individuals as Huizar's ex-wife and girlfriend.

Huizar stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a weight of approximately 170 pounds. He was last noted driving a 2009 silver Toyota Corolla, Washington license plate CBZ4745.

(WSP)

The child, Roman, is described as being about 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The West Richland Police Department announced on Tuesday morning, just after 7 a.m., that Huizar was possibly seen in Portland, Oregon, driving a black sedan overnight. The AMBER Alert now extends into Oregon as there is a belief that Huizar may be intending to flee to Mexico with the child.

Huizar previously worked as an officer with the Yakima Police Department.

Elias Huizar was a former police officer with the Yakima Police Department. (WSP / YPD)

Reports from Tri-City Herald in February stated that Huizar had pleaded not guilty to charges of child rape. Days before Monday’s shooting, his ex-wife had reportedly sought a custody modification for their two children. FOX 13 is attempting to acquire these court documents.

The identity of the woman killed outside Wiley Elementary has not been officially confirmed as Huizar's ex-wife by the police.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at Wiley Elementary School.

With Huizar considered armed and potentially dangerous, and with police fearing further violent acts, anyone who spots him should immediately call 911 and mention the West Richland homicide investigation.

This is a developing story, and FOX 13 will provide updates as they become available.