Doors open for 'THING' Festival at Remlinger Farms amid local pushback

The highly anticipated "THING" Festival has officially kicked off at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, drawing thousands of music lovers to the small town. While festival-goers are eager to enjoy the event, the controversy surrounding its location remains strong.

Residents of Carnation have been vocal in their opposition to the festival, citing concerns about the town's ability to handle the influx of visitors. Earlier this summer, locals began signing a petition to revoke the venue’s permit, arguing that the small rural roads and infrastructure aren’t equipped to manage the expected traffic. Since, the petition has garnered over 400 signatures.

Related article

Cheyenne Schultz, a festival attendee, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, "We saw Hermanos Gutiérrez in Seattle, and we’re here specifically for them today."

The festival, which is being held on a farm, offers a unique experience with multiple stages hosting over 30 performers. Aashay Savila, another attendee, appreciated the venue's agricultural setting, stating, "We're actually farmers ourselves, so supporting a place that has a farm on-site is beautiful. It's really an innovative way to use your spaces."

However, not everyone is thrilled with the festival's presence in Carnation. Jules Hughes, a local resident leading the opposition, has accused city officials of lacking transparency and bypassing rules without assessing the environmental impact.

"We’re a tiny town with tiny rural roads," Hughes noted, emphasizing the challenges the event poses to the community.

City Manager Ana Cortez has dismissed these claims, calling them a "sensationalized narrative."

The Seattle Theater Group Chief Operating Officer Nate Dwyer stressed the festival is meant to be inclusive, particularly for families.

"We are open and welcome to families, it's appropriate for families, kids, there’s a fun park. That's what we love about the partnership with Remlinger Farms, it's a family-run business, it's family-oriented park, it's a perfect mix," Dwyer said.

Despite the concerns, traffic flow has been reported as smooth, with dozens of personnel guiding cars in and out of the area. Some festival-goers, like Savila, have taken the opportunity to explore Carnation, describing it as a "cute little town" they would visit again.

As the "THING" Festival continues over the next few days, the debate surrounding its impact on Carnation is likely to persist. Organizers and city officials have expressed a willingness to listen to feedback from residents, but the festival's presence in the town remains a point of contention.

The festival is scheduled to host six more concerts at Remlinger Farms through October.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Island County resident bit by rabid bat, public alert issued

Woodland Park Zoo workers plan to picket Tuesday after contact negotiations fail

WA youth detention worker caught on recording talking about oral sex with inmate

Three teens detained after assaulting Tacoma store owner, stealing gun

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.