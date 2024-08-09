Three teens detained after assaulting Tacoma store owner, stealing gun

Police arrested three juvenile suspects who assaulted a Tacoma store owner and stole his gun last week.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) shared bodycam video of the arrests on social media Friday morning.

Tacoma police officers chasing down and arrested three juvenile suspects who assaulted a store owner and stole his concealed carry firearm. (Video: Tacoma Police Department)

According to the TPD, on July 30 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of three suspects assaulting a store owner and stealing his concealed firearm near the corner of South 7th St. and South I St.

Upon arrival, the suspects fled the scene on foot, prompting a pursuit by the officers.

All three suspects were detained and booked for assault and first-degree robbery. One suspect had an additional charge of theft of a firearm.

The TPD has not released further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.