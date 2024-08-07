Police bust $100K fraud scheme, 28-year-old mastermind arrested in WA

A 28-year-old woman, believed to be the mastermind of an elaborate gift card fraud scheme, was arrested at her apartment in Monroe on Monday.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), detectives had been investigating the suspect for allegedly depriving hundreds of victims of their gift card balances without their knowledge. One business estimated they lost about $100,000 from this scheme.

Photo: Lynnwood Police Department

On Aug. 5, detectives searched her residence near the corner of 179th Ave. SE and 14th St. SE.

Once inside, investigators found several stolen firearms, including an Uzi-style weapon with a silencer attachment.

Investigators also found a credit card embosser, tools used to make fake checks, about a pound of illegal drugs and nearly $40,000 in cash.

Photo: Lynnwood Police Department

The woman was arrested and booked for charges of organized retail theft, identity theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms, financial fraud and manufacturing and delivering illegal drugs.

Detectives are expecting additional charges to be added, and more co-conspirators to be arrested.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

Woman opens fire on fleeing carjacker accused of shooting her girlfriend in Spanaway

Multiple people injured in Seattle shootout

Body found near Seattle's Seward Park, police investigating

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.