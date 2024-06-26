Monroe HS teacher accused of grooming, sexual relations with student

Fifty-three-year-old Giles Stanton, an English and literature teacher at Monroe High School, appeared in court Wednesday facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor while in a position of trust. A judge found probable cause for two counts against Stanton, according to the proceedings obtained by FOX 13 News.

Court documents describe how Stanton preyed on a teenage girl, providing her special attention before engaging in a sexual relationship that spanned months in 2017. Even more disturbing details emerged as prosecutors claimed Stanton had assigned the novel "Lolita" to the victim, a story notorious for its subject of a literature teacher sexually abusing a child.

During the hearing, Giles smirked as he heard the charges read against him. The prosecution stated, "He identifies young women and persuades them into engaging into a sexual relationship with him, including writing them elaborate and over-the-top love letters."

Fifty-three-year-old Giles Stanton, an English and literature teacher at Monroe High School, appeared in court Wednesday facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor while in a position of trust. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The gravity of these actions highlights a breach in the trust inherent to the educator-student relationship. "His behavior demonstrates a significant amount of planning and sophistication and a violation of the trust that we place in our teachers," added the prosecution.

Further accusations arose that Stanton had also engaged sexually with the victim's older sister, as well as other cases currently being investigated, one of which involves a current student.

Despite the charges, Stanton's defense attorney requested his release without bail, citing the defendant's need to care for his longtime girlfriend who is battling cancer and has recently undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Stanton had been on paid administrative leave for about a month prior to the hearing.

The judge set bail at $250,000 upon finding probable cause. Should Stanton post bail, he will face strict restrictions, including no internet use and no contact with schools or minors.

These allegations deeply concern the local community, including some of Stanton's former students. "I don't think that he should be out if he's having sexual relationships with minors," said Escher Akesson, a former student of Stanton's.

Monroe Police are urging community members with any information or those who may have been victimized to come forward.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kinkajou found at Yakima rest stop now safe at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

Driver fatally stabbed, 3 hospitalized after incident on I-5 near Federal Way

Gig Harbor teacher accused of child molestation faces more charges

Renowned cocktail bar Death & Co coming to Seattle’s Pioneer Square

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.