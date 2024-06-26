Driver fatally stabbed, 3 hospitalized after incident on I-5 near Federal Way

A driver is dead and three other people in a car were taken to the hospital after an incident on I-5 near Federal Way.

The incident happened on the northbound off-ramp to the SeaTac Rest Area, which partially blocked the ramp.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there were four people inside a black BMW, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

According to authorities, two men and a woman were stabbed in the car, and another man was shot several times. One of the men who was stabbed died from his injuries. The others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Washington State Patrol confirmed the injured people are being detained per an investigation.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the incident is blocking the two right lanes and the ramp to the rest area. Traffic is backed up more than four miles into Fife, with no estimated time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

