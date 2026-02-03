WA Supreme Court Justice Barbara Madsen to retire in April

After more than three decades, Justice Barbara Madsen has announced when she will retire and step away from the Washington Supreme Court.

The announcement comes just over a month after another justice on the court retired and vacated her seat.

Madsen was the first woman to join the court by popular election back in 1992, and the first woman to be chosen by fellow justices to serve as chief justice twice. She will end her term on Apr. 3.

What they're saying:

"My commitment to the rule of law and to the future of our outstanding judiciary remains as strong as the day I assumed the role of judge 38 years ago. I will continue to contribute in different ways because I believe it is time to pass the gavel, making way for new ideas and the next generation of great judges," Madsen said in a statement, in part, released on Feb. 2.

Washington State Supreme Court building

What happens when a Washington Supreme Court justice retires?

Following a retirement announcement, the governor of Washington, in this case Bob Ferguson, will appoint a justice to serve in their place until a new election can be held for the spot.

Madsen's term was set to expire in January 2029. She was previously reelected by the people of the state five times.

What's next:

Ferguson will choose a replacement, possibly one of the applicants who vied for the spot left empty by Justice Mary Yu following her December 2025 retirement.

"Colleen Melody’s appointment to succeed Justice Mary Yu gives me faith that my successor will represent the best of the legal profession," Madsen said.

Dig deeper:

Madsen served as the longtime chair of the Washington State Gender and Justice Commission, with the goal of overseeing work on gender bias in the justice system.

Madsen said she first launched her campaign for the state's supreme court following the confirmation of Justice Thomas to the United States Supreme Court.

According to a release posted on the Washington Court website, the treatment of Anita Hill during the confirmation hearings at the federal level inspired Madsen to join the fight against gender bias in the justice system in her home state.

