WA youth detention worker caught on recording talking about oral sex with inmate

Washington employees hired by the state to work with juvenile inmates behind bars are now finding themselves on the other side of the law.

This week, two Department of Children, Youth and Families employees went before a judge in Lewis County – one accused of selling drugs to inmates, the other accused of performing oral sex on an inmate on multiple occasions.

The arrests come amid a crisis at DCYF. The two employees worked at Green Hill, a juvenile detention facility that specializes in the oldest members of the state’s juvenile justice system. The facility has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after it suddenly announced it was over-capacity and would refuse to take additional inmates in early July.

ORAL SEX WITH AN INMATE

Angel Misner, 32, was arrested in July after investigators learned of an inappropriate relationship between Misner and Robbrie Thompson, 22, an inmate.

Thompson was transferred to an adult prison to clear space at Green Hill. Once transferred, a Green Hill employee discovered phone recordings about Misner and Thompson’s plans to get married, her performing oral sex, and details on how Thompson hid illegal contraband while inside.

That led to two counts of custodial sexual misconduct, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $20,000.

The seriousness escalated following Misner’s arrest. According to court documents, Misner continued to connect with Thompson while both were behind bars.

At one point, the pair discussed whether she looked "hot" in her mugshot.

The mother of eight responding: "I don’t know, you’ll have to see for yourself."

They continued to question who would receive more publicity.

However, the real concern was the third party that helped connect the duo – another DCYF employee. Investigators had warned Misner not to have contact with that woman, as they were investigating that employee’s potential crimes.

The very next day, Misner had 27 phone calls with the other employee. It appeared she was helping Misner and Thompson connect via three-way call so they could speak while behind bars.

The evidence came out in court, leading prosecutors to request a pricey bond. Misner is now being held on $500,000 bail.

At the time of Misner’s arrest, DCYF told FOX 13 that their staff’s work, along with partner agencies, led to the "termination and arrest of a former employee."

METH FOR INMATES

Eddie Zavala, 37, was arrested in late July for selling drugs to an inmate in June.

Security cameras captured Zavala making contact with an inmate, reaching into his pocket and pulling something out before handing it to the inmate.

Investigators searched the inmate's room and found drug paraphernalia, and a substance that was field-tested and determined to be methamphetamine.

A detective with the Chehalis Police Department began investigating, which led to an interview with Zavala at his home in Winlock. During that interview, Zavala told detectives that he was struggling financially, and admitted to bringing things to the inmate in exchange for money through CashApp.

He appeared before a judge this week after previously bonding out of jail. He has entered a not guilty plea for charges including possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband.

ONGOING EMPLOYEE ISSUES

Misner, Zavala, and the third person currently being investigated are not the only problem employees that have been discovered inside of DCYF.

Michelle Goodman, 30, was charged with conspiracy to commit a prison riot in March after investigators said she turned a blind eye and allowed an inmate to attack another juvenile inmate.

Newly obtained video shows Goodman laughing and flipping her hair shortly after the fight. Her laughter appears to come after an inmate makes gestures of how punches were thrown moments earlier.

A Green Hill nurse, who no longer works at the facility, told investigators if other employees hadn’t stepped in to move the inmate following the fight, he likely would have been killed had he remained on that wing.

DCYF has declined to comment on the specifics of employee cases as they work their way through the court system. However, in previous interviews with FOX 13, they have said the arrests of individual employees don’t tell the whole story.

"There are over 1,000 staff spread across our (Juvenile Rehabilitation) system," a spokesperson said.

"Is there a culture problem? No. Were there some bad actors? Yeah, and we don’t tolerate that."

STAFFING CRISIS

The latest arrests come while DCYF grapples with its ability to properly staff Green Hill.

After suddenly announcing the facility was too full to accept inmates, DCYF attempted to move 43 inmates to clear space. A judge would later rule in favor of an injunction, stating that the agency had broke its own legal agreements in the manner it had moved the inmates.

That forced 43 inmates back into the facility. This comes at a time when DCYF has shifted staff from anywhere they can find them to fill gaps at Green Hill. That includes staff from its other youth detention facility, and the agencies’ main offices.

A state lawyer even argued against the injunction, that the facility was on the verge of a riot – telling a judge bringing back inmates would be akin to pouring gasoline on a fire.

Meanwhile, FOX 13 has learned that some staff are unable to come into work after incidents with inmates that have left some individuals too injured to return to work.

