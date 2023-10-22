Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: 7 masked suspects rob gas station in North Seattle, clerk fights back

By Dave Detling
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Seattle Saturday night.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after seven suspects, one of them armed, robbed a gas station in North Seattle Saturday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the robbery happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the Shell station near the corner of Holman Rd. NW and NW 100th St. 

Video obtained by FOX 13 shows two gray-colored SUVs pulling up to the parking lot. Seven hooded and masked individuals enter the store and wander around before confronting the employee. 

The video shows one of the masked suspects pulling out a gun and pointing it at the employee. 

"He fought back," said the gas station owner – who asked us not to use their name for safety purposes. "He shouldn’t have, but I’m just glad he’s ok." 

No shots were fired, but the robbery has left employees concerned.

"We’ve never had a gun pulled on us before," said the owner. "I want people to see the video, so people know what we’re dealing with. We’re just trying to make a living." 

The video shows the group stealing vapes and Backwoods rolling papers before leaving the store. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle Police Department’s North Precinct at (206) 684-0850.

