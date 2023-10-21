Suspect dies after crashing in high speed chase through Renton

Police responded to a deadly crash on Maple Valley Highway in Renton Friday night.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on the highway at 154th Pl. SE at around 10:16 p.m.

Troopers say they tried to pull over a suspect, and he fled at high speeds – crashing straight into an SUV.

The RPD says the suspect is dead, and the driver of the SUV was critically injured.

Police told the public to expect delays as they investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.

