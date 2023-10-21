Cell video shows chaos erupt at Auburn Riverside High School as masked kids run the halls, hitting students

Newly posted video on social media shows the chaos that erupted in the halls of Auburn Riverside High School on Monday. A masked group of five were let into the school by another student who reportedly didn't realize they weren't allowed into the school.

The group ran down the hallway, hitting and shoving students. A few days before that, two fights were also reported at the school. Many parents with children who attend Auburn Riverside High School tell FOX 13 that they've seen the video and are very concerned.

"The video of masked kids running around in the school, oh no, I was not comfortable," said Jacqualine Boles, a parent of an Auburn Riverside High School Student.

The school district reports that at least one student was punched while four others were pushed. Boles says her son Freddie was in school that day and heard what was happening.

"He ran out in the hallway and saw everybody running, but he said one of his classmates got hit, one of his teammates got hit. It’s been quite unsettling," she said. "I thought it was bananas I thought it was crazy, I thought how could this happen?," said Boles.

The district says the group was in the building for less than 40 seconds and administrators were chasing them shortly after they entered the building. The school says two other fights broke out three days earlier, and they are trying to figure out if all three incidents are related.

For Friday's homecoming game, the school said 4 resource officers would be at the game along with six school safety officers and administrators.

"I think because there is no punishment that’s why this happens," said Anatoly Mospanko, the dad of a sophomore at Auburn Riverside High School.

"I hear my brother talking about it. I don’t really get why kids would do that. I’m just glad it’s not my brother doing any of it," said Bella Mospanko, the younger sister of an Auburn Riverside High School Student.

As far as keeping her son in school, Boles says the final straw came Thursday when her son called her to tell her that rumors were being spread between students that there was going to be a shooting. She pulled him out of school for the day and called administrators.

"They did tell me it was not credible, but in this stage of our lives, we don’t know what’s credible or not," said Boles.

Boles feels that the principal has been upfront with information at the school, and she felt reassured that the district was taking things seriously.

"I feel safe tonight. I feel safe tomorrow for the dance. I’m good. I’m really glad they didn’t sweep it under the rug," said Boles.

Auburn Police are investigating Monday's incident in the hallway. They are also pledging to do more patrols around campus.