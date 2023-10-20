'We’re just creating career criminals': Pierce Co. deputy prosecutor addresses rise in young violent offenders

For the second week in a row, The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) reports a group of young people going on a crime spree involving stolen cars and guns.

On Wednesday, the PCSD said they chased down four kids driving in a stolen car.

Investigators say three 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl used a sawed-off shotgun to rob a group of kids near the YMCA in Sumner.

The teenage suspects stole backpacks, cell phones, headphones, a laptop and jewelry.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teens arrested after using shotgun to rob kids near Sumner YMCA

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects are also responsible for an armed robbery in Puyallup.

Moss said investigators were able to track the armed teens down through one of the cell phones the suspects stole.

"They’re doing this stuff at 14, 15, 16-years-old. It’s just out of hand right now," he said.

After a car chase involving several police agencies, deputies arrested all four teens.

This is the second time in two weeks that a teenager was accused of a violent crime.

Last Friday, FOX 13 News reported that a group of young people, including a 14-year-old boy, stole several cars, and committed two armed robberies in a few hours.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14-year-old arrested after stealing car, robbing man at gunpoint in Pierce Co.; 3 suspects at-large

"We’re just creating career criminals," said Diane Clarkson.

Clarkson is the deputy prosecuting attorney in Pierce County.

She says that kids who are committing violent crimes are a big problem for Pierce County that only continues to grow. Clarkson says there needs to be some accountability for these offenders.

"The lack of consequences, that kids show up, and they recognize that they’re going to be released back home," she said.

Clarkson says many of these kid criminals go right back to committing violent crimes once they are released. Clarkson says this trend continues until they get charged as an adult, or something worse happens.

"Nobody’s winning. The young person isn’t winning. The families aren’t winning. The community isn’t winning," she said.

All four of the suspects in this most recent incident were arrested and sent to juvenile court in Pierce County.

However, three of the suspects from last week’s armed robberies, are still out there.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.