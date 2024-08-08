Major backups on I-5 in Everett after deadly crash

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday morning on I-5 in Everett.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near State Route 526.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the backup is 7 miles, as of 7 a.m. There are also backups on Highway 2, State Route 204 and State Route 9.

Troopers are warning commuters to take alternate routes and to be patient with the backups.

Drivers can take the off-ramp to Everett Mall Way to get back on southbound I-5 as troopers investigate.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Orca nearly struck by boat, Puget Sound boater fined

Costco is changing the way members enter the warehouse

Father, son charged in death of Evergreen State College student: Docs

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Woodinville's Chateau Ste. Michelle plans major revamp

Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.