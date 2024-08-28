Man shot, injured in Chinatown-International District

Seattle Police say a man was shot and hospitalized after a shooting in the Chinatown-International District Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 6:42 p.m.

A man in his 30s was found at the scene just south of the intersection. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back.

First responders provided aid, and the man was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. SPD added he has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an adult male suspect fled the scene. Officers are still actively searching for him.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that escalated, and the suspect shot the victim in the lower back as he was walking away, according to police.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit arrived and processed the crime scene. This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle Public Schools weigh which elementary schools to close in 2025

This Portland burger chain is headed to Washington

Gunman dead after opening fire on Kent Police, investigators say

Ballard Bridge to close 5 full weekends in September, October

Arrest made in 2023 death of woman found in Tacoma brush fire

Sea-Tac Airport preps for 'high' Labor Day travel amid cyberattack issues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.